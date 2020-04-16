If you want to fortify your immune system from the morning, eat these delicious breakfasts and quickly raise your defenses. What are you waiting for, start now!

April 15, 2020 10:22 p.m.

Drinking orange juice continuously does not mean that the immune system’s defenses will immediately go up. The most correct way to achieve this is through a good diet in which you start with your first meal, which is breakfast.

Breakfasts that will make you raise your defenses

In this way, you will raise your defenses from the morning and develop an armor against any infection that wants to develop in your body. Let us begin!

Mexican style egg

This is a delicious Mexican recipe, which in addition to containing foods rich in vitamins that improve the work of the immune system keep you satiated for a long time.

How to prepare it

In a frying pan, heat olive oil and sauté ½ cup of chopped tomato, 2 tablespoons of onion in small pieces and 1 or 2 diced serrano peppers. Add 2 eggs previously mixed, season with salt and pepper to taste and Bon Appetit!

Anti-flu juice

This powerful juice has high properties of vitamins A, B, C and E as well as fiber and iron. To prepare it is very practical: Crush 3 medium carrots, ½ red apple, ½ beets, 1 sprig of celery and lemon juice. Then drink the juice without straining, if the flavor is very strong, add the juice of 2 oranges to sweeten it.

Cauliflower muffins

The health benefits of cauliflower are very effective in raising defenses, since the properties protect tissues from external agents and create a protector for the immune system.

Beat 3 eggs, a cup of cauliflower without stem and without much water, a little chard, ½ teaspoon of garlic in small pieces, 1 tablespoon of grated cheese, salt and pepper to taste. Subsequently, spread the butter in a mold, placing the mixture in it, bake for about 20 minutes at 250ºC and accompany it with your favorite drink!