breakage of the 4 euros by the hand of Berenberg

Telefonica continues its rebound on the Ibex 35. This Thursday the titles of the Spanish multinational manage to once again exceed a key level, that of 4 euros. Specifically, this morning, Telefónica shares touched intraday the 4,069 euros, Accompanied by increases of 2.3% in the selective, which put him at the head of the Ibex today. In the year, the value recovered 31.4% in the accumulated.

To close at the barrier of 4 euros, the company chaired by José María Álvarez-Pallete would set new yearly highs with levels that have not reached the closing date since June of last year.

Telefónica’s increases in the stock market today take place on the same day that Berenberg analysts have published a telco report in which they improve their valuation of Telefónica. Specifically, Berenberg recommends buying Telefónica securities, to which he grants a target price of 4.80 euros from the previous 4.20 euros, which represents a Potential upside for the operator of 18% from current trading levels.

The consensus of . includes, for its part, the recommendation to keep Telefónica’s shares in the portfolio, with a target price of 4.36 euros per share and a potential of 7.56%.

From the technical side, the Investment Strategies premium indicators indicate that Telefónica reaches a score of 8 out of 10 and is in an upward phase, a trend that continues both in the long and medium term. The total momentum is positive both in the medium and long term, as is the volume in the medium term, which is increasing. On the negative side is its long-term business volume that is decreasing and its range of amplitude, the volatility of the value that is increasing in the medium and long term.