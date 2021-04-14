Break the silence! Silvia Pinal talks about Frida Sofía | Instagram

For a few days the controversy between Frida sofia Y Enrique Guzman It is more than latent and in trend, Silvia Pinal recently decided to talk about it about her granddaughter’s statements.

Surely you already know that Silvia Pinal is one of the greatest stars of the golden cinema in Mexico, she is a celebrity that many love not only for her films, in addition to them she became an icon in the defense of women with her program “Woman real life cases“.

To make a bit of history about her career since she has been active since 1949 to date, and above all to make important emphasis on the program that aired the first episode on February 7, 1986 and ended on November 30, 2007.

“Woman, real life cases” had five seasons, in each of the programs we could see some situations of abuse that women went through, on some occasions these stories marked a whole generation and even to date some Internet users they refer to the program with their typical phrase “Let’s see this sad story.”

With his program, he was able to help several women in a state of vulnerability and made others see that their situation was not normal at all, with the aim of deciding to act against or simply separate from the person who was doing them wrong.

Now the fact that her own granddaughter has gone through something that we undoubtedly saw in some of her programs during it is more than impressive, especially since it was her own husband who apparently caused it.

Silvia Pinal She was married to Enrique Guzmán from 1967 to 1976, their marriage lasted 9 years and despite the fact that the actress was a bit reluctant to do so because she is eleven years older than him, they ended up forming a family from which she was born. Alejandra Guzman mother of Frida Sofía and Luis Enrique Guzmán.

It is said that the divorce between the famous couple occurred due to certain accusations of infrafamily violence, something that Frida Sofía has emphasized in some statements.

Through a press release Silvia Pinal shared her feelings about the strong situation that her family has been experiencing, she invited her granddaughter Frida Sofía to meet her so that she could hug her and talk about it without any means of communication present, as they always had. done.

Despite the fact that Alejandra Guzmán said for days that her family did not want to issue more comments on the matter and stay away from the media in order to resolve any type of conflict between them as a family, this recent statement by Silvia Pinal has left her several surprised.

He admitted that he loved his granddaughter and that they both needed each other, perhaps he commented in reference to the well-known phrase from victim to victim, he did not specify more on the matter.

She affirms that thanks to her experience in the long life she has led, she listened carefully to everything that her granddaughter has said throughout these days, Pinal considers that it is important that they see each other to speak with all respect and united as always. they had done.

Silvia Pinal requested respect for her person so that the media stay a little away from the matter so that they can solve it in a prudent way.

So far Frida has not shared anything in relation to the statement that her grandmother Silvia Pinal shared, as she did with her mother’s publication recently.