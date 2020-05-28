The first season of the DC Comics series that takes place in Gotham City left several surprises, although the most shocking occurred off camera and after several days, Ruby Rose finally spoke of her departure from ‘Batwoman’.

It’s been over a week since the actress and producers of Batwoman jointly announced that she will not return to the series on the CW for a next season.

Likewise, it is unknown if the decision had already been made before and was only announced until the end of the first season.

After a week and a half, Ruby Rose spoke of her departure from ‘Batwoman’ via an Instagram post along with a video made by a fan of her character on the show, Kate Kane, or Batwoman.

In the post, made a reference to his official statement he made about his departure last week with a little more personal things that he decided to share.

“Thank you all for coming on this trip. If I mentioned everyone, it would be 1000 labels, but thanks to the cast, crew, producers and studio. It was not an easy decision, but those who know, know … did not want to not recognize everyone involved and how great this was for television and for our community, “shared the actress.

“I have been silent because that is my choice for now, but I know I adore them all. I am sure the next season will also be amazing. Xxx * hang up the hood and cloak,” said Ruby Rose.

According to many comments and posts, lActress was not happy during the recording of the first season, and his demeanor made everyone on set feel down, to a point where no one could see that the series was going to have another season, leading to the breakup.

Rose’s post points to the cultural importance of her character, as the first leading character in the LGBT community in a series of live-action superheroes.

It is evident that the second season, the character of Batwoman will be cast and there is already a list of actresses who could replace Ruby Rose.