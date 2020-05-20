Steve Huff? No, the name didn’t sound familiar to me until now. Possibly one of the many pilots in the lower divisions of American dragsters and known above all in the still incipient world of electric dragsters. But now Steve can present a medal on his resume … or two, depending on how you look at it.

From one side, has broken a record for the legendary Don Garlits, one of the mythical figures of dragsters and has become the first pilot who exceeds 320 km / hour of final speed with an electric dragster.

It is true, that figure is ridiculous when compared to the specular top fuel, which calmly exceed 500 km / hour of final speed. But it is very revealing because it is an electric dragster. The same can be said of time: it is still over seven seconds to cover the quarter mile, but it is very close to overcoming this barrier, although a whole world remains until four seconds – even slightly below – of the top fuels.

Fortunately, the weight of the batteries is quite contained if we consider that they only have to travel a quarter of a mile, barely 400 meters, in pure acceleration. But its power is far less than those fine-tuned supercharged thermal engines that run on nitromethane and can exceed 10,000 horsepower.

‘Big Daddy’ Garlits He had this record since last August, when he wanted to precisely break that barrier, but he was less than a mile / hour to achieve it by top speed. But there is no doubt that at 87 years the thing has its merit.

Huff has made his attempt at the controls of a dragster that he has built himself. It has started from an electric motor of an air conditioning equipment, which has been modified to obtain 1,950 horsepower; It has doubled the power of Garlits’ car and with it has achieved 321.6 km / hour.

The electric motor was brushless and was also modified to work at 800 volts. These modifications allowed him to double the power of his dragster to go from 297 km / hour last year to 323 of this attempt in Tucson.

BTW, the dragster in question has an evocative name, ‘Current Technology’.

