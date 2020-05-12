Like surfing, climbing or skateboarding (which will premiere in Tokyo 2020), breaking also seeks to be present, for the first time, at an Olympics; and everything points to it being a guest sport for the Paris Olympic Games in 2024. For years, the Olympic events have tried to arouse interest in new audiences and to give the event a more urban and artistic dimension. The final decision to add this sports discipline to the 28 sports that are already on the Olympic program will be announced in December 2020.

BBoy Kawa, together with the KL Making Dancers school, has been responsible for the breaking area of ​​O Marisquiño for more than 10 years. A great connoisseur of the national and international scene, as well as a leader in the organization of breaking events in Spain, he believes that “Although the Break does not become part of Paris 2024, the simple fact of having announced its possible incorporation is already positively affecting this sport. Only the diffusion through the media, echoing the news, allows more people to know and appreciate this dance and be interested in it and in Hip Hop culture in general. At the same time, for the community and for the Hip Hop culture this fact will not change much, since it is just one more competition format. ”

A popular dance among youth

As Kawa points out, “through YouTube channels or other social networks, new generations are popularizing breaking. This helps to clear the name of this discipline and to accept the Hip Hop culture and its values ​​- peace, love, unity and fun – as a constructive and beneficial activity for anyone who practices it ”.

And that these new generations set trends was demonstrated at the Youth Olympic Games held in Buenos Aires in 2018. It was the first time that break dance was included in an event of this nature and it was done in the form of “battles” (duels). In those Games, break dance or ‘breaking’ – as the International Olympic Committee calls it – became one of the great attractions of the competition. From there came the first ‘Olympic’ breaking champions in history.

Competition format

It seems that in the Olympic competition, 16 B-boys and 16 B-girls will have to improvise and adapt to the musical background (of a DJ) that they will not know beforehand. Thus, in each round -1 vs 1- and under the gaze of five judges and two referees, they must demonstrate their dance skills, creativity, technique and musicality, as well as sports performance. In this sense, it seems that the rules will be adapted to those followed in other competitions and no new regulations will be assumed that could modify the essence of this artistic discipline.

More local than global

East Urban dance style originates from popular New York neighborhoods of the 70s. Neighborhoods such as the Bronx, Queens or Brooklyn where the Latino and African American communities were majority. “Compared to other artistic expressions it is quite young,” says Kawa. Currently, breaking is a discipline attached to the World Federation of Sports Dance. “We are at a time when the B-boys / B-girls themselves give priority to competitions and bet more on technique and less on roots, Spain is a clear example of thatKawa points out.

In most countries, break dance only has competitions at the regional level and are championships organized by the dancers themselves or collectives. There are still no championships at other levels.

Until now, only one major world competition has been consolidated, the BC One (Break Championship) held by Red Bull for 15 years now. In this sense, for Kawa the format of the Olympics is not clear if it will help to professionalize, but it will evolve: “It is only a competition format with greater prestige among a part of society that does not know Hip Hop culture. In any case, I think that by simply talking about breaking it is making it progress and that we are concerned with how it is going to evolve and how it is going to transform the scene. ”

Olympics: for or against?

Many voices from the world of breaking believe that if rhythmic gymnastics or figure skating is already included in the Olympic program, break dance should not generate any debate about it. Others argue that this discipline can bring people closer to the sport through dance. Kawa does not believe that the community pursued being part of the Olympics, “simply the organization of the Paris Games saw that it was an opportunity to incorporate an activity that is booming and that would allow them to reach younger audiences. Furthermore, it is a visually striking discipline, where people quickly connect with dancers. ”

Breaking in Spain

In the event that breaking is finally Olympic, Kawa defends that the level of Spain has nothing to envy to that of other countries. “There are B-boys and B-girls amply prepared to go to Paris and have a great championship. There are many people with very good level and talent. I could name many dancers who have been working and striving for years, who would make a great championship“

A sign of the great level of Spanish breaking is the 12th place of Xak, the best Spanish b-boy of the moment, who represented Spain in the first World Cups of this discipline held in Nanjing (China), last June. The Cordovan is one of the many who dream of attending Paris 2024. The truth is that both competitors and organizers are awaiting the decision of the IOC next December. If breaking finally becomes Olympic, it will be an opportunity for this sport to progress and end with the topic that “it is only a minority street dance.”