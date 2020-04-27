While Marko Cortés applauded the agreement between the IDB and CMN, Alfonso Ramírez recommended coordinating plans from the government, IP, central bank and international organizations.

The contraction in the Mexican economy is not from now due to the Covid-19 contingency, but it comes from a long time ago, since, since 2019, the country has been suffering loss of jobs and lack of growth, he affirmed Marko Cortés Mendoza, national president of the PAN.

About him decree announced on April 22 by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to face the economic crisis derived from the pandemic, Cortés Mendoza expressed that it is clearly authoritarian and discretionary.

“Attempt against the weights and counterweights, the balance that must be in the power of all the democracies of the world,” he said in an interview for Aristegui Live.

“The decision about the budget that is exercised is the power of the Legislative and, in this initiative, what is sought is to take away that power in the event of an economic emergency, so that unilaterally and without any pre-established criteria, the Ministry of Finance can define where the resource is spent, “he said.

The PAN leader indicated that something that worries him is that the presidential initiative says it aims to keep execution of the projects and priority actions of the federal public administration such as Dos Bocas Refinery, the Maya Train and the Santa Lucía International Airport.

He affirmed that experts and the entire productive sector believe that this is not a priority today and that what must be taken care of now is the health and employment of Mexicans.

The day that López Obrador made his plan known, he maintained that the approach of said document has to do with his government’s conception of development, and is far from what was done in the neoliberal period to face similar situations.

In contrast, the PAN leader stated that it welcomes the Bank of Mexico’s approval of a decrease in the reference rate to place it at 6%.

“In fact, we think that this should be reduced a little more because what we need today is a low interest rate to be able to give liquidity to micro, small and medium-sized companies, so that no more jobs are lost and therefore we endorse the decision ”, he indicated.

Likewise, celebrated the agreement of the Mexican Business Council (CMN) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), which unveiled a financing program that has a stock market of 12 billion dollars to be able to grant loans to 30 thousand MSMEs.

“The incredible thing is that the president does not seem to like the IDB’s agreement with the CMN,” he said.

Regarding the complaint that the PAN filed before the National Electoral Institute (INE) against the federal president, Cortés said that what is stated is that it is illegal for a public official, in this case López Obrador, to be promoting his name and image.

“This is prohibited in the Constitution and he is sending letters to MSMEs telling them about a credit that is insufficient in itself, we are talking about 25 thousand pesos that are not really going to be a palliative for these MSMEs to keep the work of their people and keep it open ”, he said.

“We present this complaint to the INE so that it can immediately take action and, in addition, make a wake-up call to the federal government so that this does not happen again,” he added.

For his part, Alfonso Ramírez Cuéllar, Morena’s national president, asserted that the president’s announcement is a very big effort to put a little more than 650 billion pesos into motion to better cope with the coronavirus emergency.

“In such a way that, with what you have in development banking, you can face every day with a greater volume of money the needs posed by the health difficulties and economic problems we are facing,” he said.

He recognized that while it is still not enough, the government is acting.

“He is not passive, he is not folding his arms; I think this is applauding ”.

“We would have to see in the next few days the magnitude of the problems in health and in the economic sphere to be able to still deploy an additional amount, because we are going to need a lot more money,” he warned.

About him agreement between the IDB and the CMNhe said yes coordination is important very close between the operations of international organizations and the association of the richest men and even with the measures announced by the central bank.

“The least you can ask for is that there be coordination, combining all government plans, the Private Initiative, Banco de México and international organizations. to avoid history where few benefit. The demand of the president indicated today is simply and simply that of coordination, “he stressed.

Regarding the PAN’s complaint to the INE, Ramírez Cuéllar expressed that López Obrador has been clear in his conviction to totally and radically separate the actions and programs of the government from any political institute.