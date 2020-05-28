Pan y circo ”is a Latin phrase that describes the practice of a government that, to keep the population serene and to overlap controversial events, provides the masses with food and entertainment. The origin of this phrase can be found in Satire X of the Roman poet Juvenal: “A long time ago, since we have sold no votes to anyone, this town of responsibilities has been freed. And it is that the one that once gave generalates, insignia, legions, everything, now withdraws and eagerly asks for nothing but two things: bread and horse racing ”.

It is more than obvious that we are not at that time of imperial Rome where the celebration of the triumphs were authentic ceremonies of exaltation with all apparatus, pomp and pageantry in favor of the general -or politician- honored. However, in view of what is happening lately in our closest socio-political environment and in which we carry out our daily coexistence, we necessarily evoke that historical stage in which power organized great popular spectacles -that is, with an express invitation to the people- such as gladiatorial fights, chariot races, wild animal fights, theatrical performances, nautical fights…

What happens is that the practices are adapted to the new times. The people no longer have to attend the Roman circus to witness the show. Now it is done through television. And the “bread” is not distributed in the Colosseum itself. Now it is done through grants and subsidies. The issue is that the people must be kept entertained so that they do not relativize on the current situation. Gaspar Melchor de Jovellanos himself in 1812 promoted the publication of “Bread and Bulls”, understood as an “apologetic prayer in defense of the flourishing state of Spain in the reign of Carlos IV” and spread in the bullring of Madrid.

But without the intention of frivolizing, situations like the ones we are going through right now, the people -citizenship- do not want a circus, although euphemistically this is football today, already authorized, nor do they want the entertainment of a sandwich, they want resolutions to their problems without having to resort to a line of subsidies to alleviate a momentary deficiency. The quality of life begins with the dignity of the person and that his work allows him to be part of that society in which he is currently confined and where his movements are restricted.

So he does not want speeches or a string of messages based on marketing strategies, much less shams. He wants to live in a state of well-being free of frills that conceal defects.

.