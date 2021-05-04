Brazil’s trade balance registers a surplus of 10,349 million dollars in April

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s trade balance posted a surplus of $ 10.349 billion in April, the Economy Ministry reported on Monday, estimated by a Reuters poll of economists that pointed to a positive balance of $ 11.404 billion. for the period.

Exports in April amounted to 26,481 million dollars, while imports were 16,132 million.

In the accumulated of the year, the trade balance registers a surplus of 18,257 million dollars, compared to 8,955 million in the same period of 2020.

In April 2020, the trade balance presented a surplus of 6,163 million dollars.

In April, the Ministry of the Economy reviewed the methodology adopted in the preparation of the trade balance statistics and recalculated the figures of its historical series, starting in 1997, with the new parameters, which represented a reduction of 16.5% of the balance. accumulated calculated until 2020.

As for this year, the same change in criteria contributed to an increase in the surplus that had been reported until March.

(By Gabriel Ponte. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)