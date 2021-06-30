Brazil’s sugar production is revised down due to persistent dry weather: report

NEW YORK, Jun 29 (.) – South-central Brazil’s sugar production for 2021/22 was revised to 34.1 million tonnes from an April projection of 35.6 million tonnes, as persistent weather Dry harmed cane development, broker and service provider Czarnikow said on Tuesday.

According to the report, Brazilian mills will only be able to crush 535 million tons of sugar cane this season, the fewest since 2012. Czarnikow’s previous estimate was for a milling of 558 million tons. South-central Brazil processed 605 million tons in 2020/21.

Cane-based ethanol production would drop 12% from the previous season to 24.4 billion liters.

Czarnikow said that the rains in south central Brazil between January and June are 43% below normal, reducing the agricultural yield of sugarcane fields by 12% so far, to 69.8 tonnes per hectare.

“We must admit that the disruption was greater than we expected,” analyst Ana Zancaner said in the report.

Czarnikow said lower production will lead Brazil to export less raw sugar.

“The greatest impact is expected in the first quarter of 2022, as the reduction in the harvest estimate leads the mills to cancel their commitments towards the end of the cycle,” he said.

(Report by Marcelo Teixeira, edited in Spanish by Gabriela Donoso)