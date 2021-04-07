Brazil’s sugar production in 2021/22 would fall to 35.05 million tons: Archer

NEW YORK, Apr 6 (Reuters) – Brazil’s south-central sugar production is expected to fall to 35.05 million tons in the 2021/22 season that began this month, some 3.25 million tons less than in the season. above, Archer Consulting said Tuesday.

It is estimated that total cane milling will fall to 574 million tons in the new season, 4.35% less than in the last harvest, since a drier climate than normal during the development of the cane fields will lead to a smaller grinding volume.

(Report by Marcelo Teixeira. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)