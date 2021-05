SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s soybean exports could fall to 11.96 million tonnes in May, following an all-time record in April shipments of 15.63 million tonnes, data from the National Association of Soybeans showed on Tuesday. Cereal Exporters (Anec).

If confirmed, the volume will also represent a setback from shipments in May last year, when the country exported 13.86 million tonnes.

(By Nayara Figueiredo and Ana Mano. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)