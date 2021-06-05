Brazil’s Real Estate Market Heats Up With Foreigners: Graph

(Bloomberg) – Brazil’s real estate market is picking up as foreign investors have taken advantage of the weak real to strike deals. After a multi-year contraction, real estate prices in Rio de Janeiro and much of the country are benefiting from cheap financing fueled by rate cuts to cope with an economy ravaged by COVID. “When the pandemic is over, the world will want to visit us again,” said Luc Fontana, a developer based in Lille, France, who is converting a large eight-room country house located in Rio into a boutique hotel.

Original Note: Brazil Housing Market Gets Spark as Foreigners Land Deals: Chart

