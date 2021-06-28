Brazil’s public debt surpasses one trillion dollars in May

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Jun 28 (.) – Brazil’s federal public debt increased 1.61% in May from the previous month to 5.17 trillion reais ($ 1.05 trillion), while the cost of servicing increased as the average maturity of newly issued debt lengthened, the government said on Monday.

The Finance Ministry added that its liquidity buffer, essentially an emergency cash buffer, increased to 1.04 trillion reais from $ 969.3 billion. This figure is the second highest on record, behind the 1.12 trillion reais buffer in March.

The Treasury said that it is enough to cover 9.6 months of debt maturities, adding that the total amount of debt due in the next 12 months is estimated at 1.17 trillion reais.

The average cost of servicing the new national debt issued in the 12 months to May rose to 5.5% from 5.1%, the highest this year, Hacienda said.

The average cost of servicing the total national debt in the 12 months to May rose to 7.6%, also the highest this year.

Foreigners increased their holdings of Brazilian debt to 9.9% of the total in May, from 9.7% the previous month, the highest this year. This percentage has been increasing steadily from 9.1% a year ago, which was the lowest point since 2009.

Brazil’s total public debt rose 1.8% to 4.94 trillion reais in May compared to April.

