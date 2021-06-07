Brazil’s players decide to play the Copa América despite their dissatisfaction

06/07/2021 at 7:22 PM CEST

The players of the Brazilian team they decided to play the Copa América, which begins on Sunday in Brazil after Argentina and Colombia withdrew from the tournament, despite dissatisfaction with the relocation of headquarters to a country where the covid-19 pandemic remains out of control.

The decision of the Canarinha players was anticipated this Monday by different sports portals in Brazil, which do not cite sources and according to which the players will release a manifesto on Tuesday after the game with Paraguay in Asunción for the World Cup qualifiers.

In said manifesto, according to the media, the Brazilians will make clear their dissatisfaction with the relocation of the Copa América headquarters to a country where the rates of covid-19 infections remain out of control, and with the way in which they were communicated -as an imposition – that they would play the tournament in the country.

According to sports portals, despite the fact that the Brazilians defended a boycott of the Copa América, the decision of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to temporarily suspend the president of the entity from his position, Rogerio caboclo, on an accusation of sexual harassment, apparently calmed the existing tension.

Press versions indicate that the suspension of Caboclo the atmosphere within Canarinha improved, as the manager threatened to dismiss the Brazilian team coach, Adenor Leonardo Bacchi ‘Tite‘, for supporting the position of the footballers.

The acting president of the CBF apparently has already contacted the technical commission to confirm its members in the positions and to try to improve the dialogue and the atmosphere between the parties.

In addition to the discomfort over the way in which the CBF decided to secretly take over the organization of the Copa América and how it tried to impose its decision on the players, the Brazilians are also dissatisfied with the transfer of the headquarters to the country despite the health situation in the country .

Brazil, one of the countries most affected by covid-19 in the world, the second in number of deaths and the third in number of infections, is threatened with a third wave of the pandemic precisely in the weeks in which the Cup will be held. America and still does not control the progress of the disease

In the decision to play the Copa América, the Brazilians apparently took into account the lack of consensus of the players of other teams, with whom they came into contact to try to raise support for the boycott.

The contacts and negotiations with captains of the other teams did not bear fruit and apparently none wanted to adhere to the movement promoted by the Brazilians, according to the conjectures that are woven in the local press.

Likewise, technical criteria were weighed since the Copa América will allow Tite have their players at their service for more than a month to train them for the next qualifying matches for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which is Canarinha’s priority.