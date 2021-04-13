Brazil’s Petrobras shareholders pave the way for appointing a new CEO

By Gram Slattery and Marta Nogueira

RIO DE JANEIRO, Apr 12 (Reuters) – Shareholders of Brazil’s Petrobras voted Monday to remove Roberto Castello Branco as chief executive of the state-controlled firm.

The move, while widely expected, is an important step in the government’s plan to replace Castello Branco with Joaquim Silva e Luna, a retired army general with no experience in oil and gas.

The shareholders also elected eight people to the board of directors, one of whom will represent non-governmental shareholders. The restructured board has seven members representing the government, the company’s majority shareholder, three representing market investors and one representing Petrobras workers, the same configuration as the company’s previous board of directors.

Castello Branco became CEO in January 2019 and generated applause in the market for selling billions of dollars in nonessential assets and sharpening Petrobras’ focus on deepwater oil production.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said in February he would remove the University of Chicago-educated executive amid a dispute over fuel prices. Castello Branco remained in office until Monday afternoon.

Bolsonaro chose Luna to take command of PetróleoBrasileiro SA, as the firm is formally known. The military is expected to be ratified CEO by the new board.

