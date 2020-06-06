Rio de Janeiro, Jun 5 . .- The Brazilian oil company Petrobras exported a record 1.11 million tons of crude oil in May, 231% more than in the same month of 2019, despite the crisis in the sector due to excess supply, which brought down prices, and the retraction of consumption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The largest company in Brazil highlighted in a statement this Friday that the volume of oil exported in May was 10% higher than in February, which was its record and before the pandemic caused a stoppage of activities around the world.

“The record for exports came in a challenging period for the world economy with reduced global demand for oil and derivatives caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the company said in the statement.

According to Petrobras, its “strategy of diversifying the destinations of crude oil exports has been effective in capturing a greater participation in the external market.”

The increase in external sales came after the agreement made by members of OPEC, an organization of which Brazil is not a member, to reduce its production and adapt it to the drop in world demand.

The company added that it managed to increase its share of the world market thanks in part to the entry into force in January of new global parameters for marine fuels (IMO 2020), which reduced the limit of the sulfur content in crude oil from 3 , 5% previously allowed up to 0.5%.

That modification “has created a unique opportunity for Petrobras, which produces low-sulfur oil and crude,” the company explained.

According to the oil company, which is controlled by the Brazilian state but has shares traded on the Sao Paulo, New York and Madrid stock exchanges, the export record also reflects the result of the measures taken by the company to give higher priority to its exploitation and production area, and to adapt its refining loads so as to “focus on products that maximize profit margin without putting pressure on inventories”.

The management of the company announced last month that, despite the historic crisis in the sector caused by the sharp drop in global demand and oil prices, it maintained its goal of ending 2020 with an average production of 2.7 million daily barrels of oil and natural gas.

According to its five-year plan, Petrobras plans to increase its production of oil and natural gas in Brazil to 2.7 million barrels per day in 2020, 2.9 million in 2021, 3.1 million in 2022, 3.3 million in 2023 and 3.5 million in 2024.

To deal with falling demand and global oversupply, Petrobras suspended operations on 62 of its offshore offshore platforms in order to reduce production in April by nearly 200,000 barrels per day, but in May it increased production again.

The oil company believes that the increase in production will allow it to serve the Brazilian market, which is beginning to recover after a sharp drop in demand, and to continue increasing its exports.

.