Rio de Janeiro, May 13 . .- The Brazilian oil company Petrobras announced on Wednesday the start of the sale process of four of its thermoelectric plants as part of the ambitious plan of divestments that it launched three years ago to face its financial problems. and its high debt.

The oil company, the largest company in Brazil, announced in a statement that it has started the stage of disclosure of “business opportunities” for those interested in three diesel-fired power plants located in the state of Bahia (northeast Brazil) and a fourth located in the southern state of Río Grande do Sul and with the capacity to operate with diesel or natural gas.

These are the three units of the Polo de Camacari (Bahia) and the Canoas thermoelectric unit (Río Grande do Sul, border state with Argentina and Uruguay).

The three units of the Polo de Camacari (Arembepe, Bahía 1 and Muricy) have installed power to generate 329 megawatts (MW) of energy and operate on diesel but can be adapted to run on natural gas.

The Canoas thermal power plant has an installed capacity of 249 MW and a comparative advantage since it can be supplied by the national gas pipeline network or by regasification terminals.

The information offered to the interested parties includes the main data on the units as well as the criteria for the selection of potential participants.

According to the oil company, which is controlled by the Brazilian state but has shares traded on the São Paulo, New York and Madrid stock exchanges, the sale of the four thermal plants “is aligned with the portfolio optimization strategy (of subsidiaries offered for sale ) and to improve the distribution of the company’s capital “.

The business “is in accordance with the guidelines” of the Petrobras divestment process and with the “special asset divestment regime of mixed economy companies” controlled by the Brazilian state, according to the statement.

The oil company has plans to include 15 of the 26 thermal plants it controls in its divestment plan.

Together, the Petrobras thermal park has an installed capacity to generate 6,000 megawatts of energy, making the company one of the largest power generators in Brazil.

According to the oil company’s president, Roberto Castello Branco, among the companies that can be sold this year, eight of the company’s thirteen refineries stand out, as well as its participation in Braskem, the petrochemical company that it shares with the Odebrecht group.

The divestment plan allowed the company to raise a record $ 16.3 billion last year.

According to Castello Branco, thanks to the sale of these assets, Petrobras’ investment jumped from $ 13.4 billion in 2018 to $ 27.4 billion in 2019, of which $ 16.7 billion in rights to explore and exploit areas of interest of the company .

