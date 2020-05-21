Final stocks of orange juice for the 2019/20 harvest should reach 420,782 tonnes in June this year, an increase of 66% in annual variation and the highest level since 2015, estimated on Thursday the National Association of Citrus Juice Exporters (CitrusBR) .

The volume is considered adequate to help the industry go through the next season (2020/21), which will be low-season, CitrusBR’s executive director, Ibiapaba Netto told ..

“So, it (stock) serves as a ‘mattress’ for the crop ahead of us … a small crop,” he said.

According to the executive, in the last five years, the bienniality of Brazilian citrus has been very remarkable.

“When it is a full crop year, it is very large and when it is a negative season, production is, in fact, much lower”.

The CitrusBR survey indicates that the total processing of orange in the citrus belt in São Paulo and Triângulo Mineiro in the 2019/20 harvest reached 325.1 million boxes of 40.8 kg. Of this volume, 295.3 million boxes correspond to companies associated with the entity.

As a result, the total production of orange juice was estimated at 1.2 million tons of FCOJ equivalent in the season, an increase of 327.5 thousand tons or 37.4% in the annual comparison.

As for the coronavirus crisis, the director said that there is no problem of lack of manpower for the harvest, due to measures to control the disease.

“We are taking several preventive measures,” he said, commenting on the harvest of the new crop in the industry, which should start in June in some areas.

The 2020/21 orange harvest of the São Paulo and Triângulo / Sudoeste Mineiro citrus belt is expected to reach 287.76 million boxes of 40.8 kg, according to Fundecitrus projection. The number is 25.6% lower than the previous harvest, estimated at 386.79 million boxes, and 12.5% ​​lower than the average of the last ten years.

Brazil is the largest global exporter of orange juice.

See too:

BC cuts Selic to 3% per year

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

