Brazil’s oil production rises 4.6% in April, says regulator ANP

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil’s oil production rose 4.6% in April compared to March, figures from the national sector regulator ANP showed on Tuesday, in the second consecutive monthly increase that was led by increased pumping. from Petrobras and Royal Dutch Shell.

Brazil produced an average of 2.97 million barrels per day in April, ANP said, adding that it is 0.5% more than the same month last year.

Adding oil and gas, Brazil produced 3.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in April, 4.5% above March and 1.7% more than in April last year.

Petrobras produced 2.2 million bpd of oil in April, according to the ANP, 4.4% more in the month and 0.4% in the year-on-year comparison.

Shell, Brazil’s largest private producer and Petrobras’ main partner in multiple pre-salt production fields, produced 370,788 bpd in April, 6.3% more than the previous month and 3% less than in April 2020, it said. ANP.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira, Written by Jamie McGeever, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)