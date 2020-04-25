Brazil’s Justice Minister Sergio Moro resigned this Friday and accused President Jair Bolsonaro of trying to “interfere” in police investigations, something denied by the president, who reproached him for being moved by his “ego” and by personal ambitions.

The departure of Moro, emblem of the fight against corruption, occurs in the midst of the global health crisis, which last week caused the fall of the Health Minister, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, due to disagreements with Bolsonaro on the strategy to face the pandemic again coronavirus.

The cause of this new political upheaval was Bolsonaro’s decision to dismiss the head of the Federal Police (PF), an investigative body that reports to the Ministry of Justice.

“The president told me that he wanted to place a person with whom he had personal contact, whom he could call, request information, intelligence reports (…) Providing this type of information is not the role of the Federal Police. Investigations must be preserved, “denounced Moro at a press conference in Brasilia.

He also stated that Bolsonaro said he was “concerned” with some ongoing investigations and that this was one of the reasons why he wanted to change the PF head, Mauricio Valeixo, appointed by Moro.

Surrounded by all his ministers and collaborators, Bolsonaro denied Moro’s “unfounded accusations” in the afternoon and said that Moro said that he would accept the dismissal of Valeixo in exchange for a position as a judge in the Supreme Federal Court (STF).

He said that before Moro spoke, he told several deputies: “Today you will meet a person who has a commitment to himself, to his ego, but not to Brazil.”

Bolsonaro’s speech was accompanied by protests in various cities, such as Sao Paulo or Rio.

This type of demonstration has been practically daily for several weeks, protesting the president’s opposition to the social isolation measures ordered by various governors to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, which so far leaves 3,670 dead and almost 53,000 infections in Brazil. .

The resignation of Moro, the most popular cabinet minister, collapsed the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange (which closed with a 5.45% drop) and sank the real against the dollar.

In place of Valeixo, Bolsonaro appointed Alexandre Ramagem, current director of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin).

The attorney general, Augusto Aras, appointed by Bolsonaro, asked the STF to investigate the allegations made by Moro.

The fall of Moro divided the Bolsonaro base and unleashed a torrent of criticism and calls for the resignation of the head of state.

The deputy Captain Augusto indicated that he was articulating the exit of the public security bench, called the “bullet bench”, from the official base.

The “bullet caucus” was one of the main supports for Bolsonaro’s election, along with the agribusiness lobby and the neo-Pentecostal churches.

Former centrist president Fernando Henrique Cardoso (1995-2002) stated that Bolsonaro “is digging his grave” and asked him to “resign before being resigned.”

In the press, many specialists discuss the possibility that Bolsonaro is the subject of a removal process.

– Weakened anti-corruption speech –

Behind the scenes, the change in the director of the Federal Police is seen as an attempt by Bolsonaro to control investigations that surround his family and political allies.

“Bolsonaro wants to protect himself. It is up to the PF to investigate suspicions of various crimes that haunt the president, his family and his allies,” says analyst Sylvio Costa, founder of the site specialized in political coverage Congresso em Foco.

One of the investigated is his eldest son, Flavio Bolsonaro, now a senator, on suspicions of deviations and money laundering when he was a deputy of the Rio de Janeiro regional chamber.

“I never asked to shield anyone from my family, I would never do that,” said the president.

In his resignation speech, Moro said he saw no similar attempts at interference even in the heyday of the Lava Jato operation, which started in 2014 under a government of the leftist Workers’ Party (PT).

That investigation uncovered a corruption scheme among politicians, businessmen and officials of the state-owned Petrobras and led to the forefront of business and political figures, such as former left-wing President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Analysts point out that Moro’s departure crowns a process of “politicization” of government agencies that fight corruption, despite the speech of transparency and honesty that Bolsonaro advocated during the 2018 electoral campaign.

Although he still enjoys high popularity among many Brazilians, Moro suffered a serious blow to his reputation after the portal The Intercept Brazil revealed, in June 2019, alleged private messages between him and the prosecutors of the Lava Jato case that suggest some intimacy between the parties and question his impartiality as judge of the case.