Brazil’s inflation soars to a four-year high

(Bloomberg) – Brazil’s annual inflation soared above the upper limit of the target range in March due to higher fuel costs, adding urgency to the central bank’s plan to tighten monetary policy.

Consumer prices rose 6.10% from a year earlier, the highest annual reading since December 2016, the national statistics agency reported on Friday. The central bank set an inflation target of 3.75% with a tolerance margin of 1.5 percentage points. Compared to the previous month, prices increased 0.93%, below the median of economists’ estimates of 1.03%.

Brazil is battling rising inflation driven by factors including higher commodity prices and fiscal stimulus. The figures increase pressure on policymakers, who have called the recent price shocks temporary, and say a partial removal of stimulus is enough to moderate them. The central bank raised rates by 0.75 percentage points in March, the biggest hike in a decade, and said another hike of the same magnitude could be resorted to in May.

Transportation prices rose 3.81% in March, driven by an 11.23% rise in fuels, according to the statistics institute. Housing prices, meanwhile, increased 0.81% during the period, while food and beverages rose 0.13%.

The Administration of President Jair Bolsonaro plans to inject millions of dollars in emergency aid into the economy for a second year, as major cities shut down trade to help combat the spread of covid-19. Brazil recorded a record number of deaths from the virus on Thursday, and some scientists predict the country could surpass the United States to become the world’s deadliest country.

