Brazil’s inflation challenges plan to maintain monetary stimulus

(Bloomberg) – Faster-than-expected inflation calls into question Brazil’s central bank plan to remove only part of the monetary stimulus that currently supports Latin America’s largest economy.

Consumer prices rose 6.76% in April from a year earlier, the biggest rise since late 2016, and economists warn they could rise almost 8% in May. Data released Tuesday by Brazil’s statistics office came just an hour after the central bank left on the table the possibility of keeping the benchmark rate at a stimulus level at the end of its monetary tightening cycle.

Increasing borrowing costs to the level considered neutral would imply inflation projections “considerably below the target in the relevant horizon,” according to the minutes of the last monetary policy meeting on May 4-5. Concerns about an uneven recovery last week reinforced the monetary authority’s unanimous decision to make a second consecutive increase of 75 basis points, according to the document.

Monetary policy makers’ plans to boost an economy ravaged by the pandemic are being put to the test by the recent surge in inflation. Brazil was the first country in the Group of 20 to raise borrowing costs this year, amid billions of dollars of emergency public spending to tackle the virus, as well as rising costs for food and the fuel. Consumer prices are well above the target for this year and also slightly above the target for next year, which could still force the central bank to adopt a more aggressive policy.

“After leaving the door open to a complete normalization in the statement, the Brazilian central bank made it clear that its base case continues to be a partial normalization in this cycle. We believe that currency swings can determine the fate of the official short-term interest rate. For now, we continue projecting the Selic at 5.5% at the end of this cycle, below its neutral level, which is estimated to be in the range of 6% -7% ”.

– Adriana Dupita, Economist for Latin America

The central bank raised the benchmark Selic rate to 3.5% last week and promised another 75 basis point hike at its next rate meeting in June.

Despite the bank’s latest guidance, rising commodity prices are expected to continue to put pressure on inflation and could push interest rates back to neutral by the end of the year, according to Cassiana Fernández, a market analyst. JPMorgan Chase & Co.

“In a context of reduced credibility on the management of economic policy, with increasing pressure for further fiscal expansion, medium-term inflation expectations are above the target and the risk of further de-anchoring is high. ”, The analyst wrote in a report, and projected that Selic will end the year at 6.5%.

Certainly, part of the current rise in inflation may be temporary and caused by base effects. The central bank is targeting annual inflation of 3.75% this year and 3.5% in 2022, with a tolerance range of plus or minus 1.5 percentage points. In a weekly central bank survey, economists estimate annual inflation at 3.61% by the end of 2022, unchanged from the previous survey.

Two-stage standardization

Alberto Ramos, chief Latin America economist at Goldman Sachs, said Brazil could be signaling a two-stage policy normalization process, keeping Selic at a stimulus level during the recovery.

“The second stage will likely follow an unspecified pause and then raise the policy rate to a neutral level, or higher if necessary,” he wrote in a report. The economist predicts that the Selic rate will reach 5.25% by the end of the year and 6.5% in 2022.

While the start of a second stage is unclear, recent activity data has been better than expected. Both industrial production and retail sales fell less than expected in March, even as local governments closed businesses and industries to face a deadly second wave of coronavirus.

As vaccine rollout accelerates, “the second half of the year should bring a solid recovery,” the central bank said in the minutes.

