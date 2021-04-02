Brazil’s industrial production falls as cities close

(Bloomberg) – Brazil’s industrial production contracted in February as the country’s major cities began imposing restrictions on trade and travel to prevent a second wave of COVID-19.

Compared to the previous month, industrial sector production fell 0.7%, well below the median estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg of a 0.5% rise. The sectors that declined the most were vehicle production, with a 7.2% drop, and extractive industries, which fell 4.7%, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) reported on Thursday. In general, production increased 0.4% compared to the same month last year.

Original Note: Brazil’s Industry Output Drops as Lockdowns Take Hold of Cities

