OIL-Crude prices decline, but outlook remains positive

LONDON, Jun 8 (.) – Oil prices extended losses on Tuesday amid profit-taking and a strengthening dollar, although widespread optimism about a solid recovery in demand limited losses. * At 1130 GMT, Brent crude futures fell 69 cents, or 0.97%, to $ 70.80 a barrel, after declining 0.6% on Monday, while the US benchmark WTI was down 67 cents, or 0.94%, at $ 68.57, after retreating