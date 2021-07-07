Brazil’s IGP-DI price index rises 0.11% in June

. Latam Videos

Samsung expects its operating profit to grow 53.4% ​​in April-June

SEOUL, Jul 7 . .- Samsung Electronics announced today that it expects an operating profit of about 12.5 trillion won (about 10.99 billion dollars) in the second quarter, which would represent an additional 53.4% ​​year-on-year thanks to the good performance from its semiconductor branch. This amount would also represent 33.3% more than the operating profit that the South Korean tech giant posted in January-March of this year. In turn, the company based in Suwon (south of Seoul) forecast today in its forecast earnings report that it will invoice for the April-June period about 63 trillion won (about 55.43 billion dollars). This is 19% more than in the same period of 2020, although the amount is in turn 3.65% lower than the sales revenue that Samsung had in the first quarter of this year. Both data are higher than expected by most South Korean analysts. In the first quarter, it was mobile and television sales that offset the slowdown in the chips and integrated circuits branch, normally the most profitable for the South Korean company. Most analysts believe that in April-June its semiconductor business would have returned to shine and made up for a lukewarm quarter for its mobile phone department. As is customary in its forecast earnings report, Samsung, the world’s largest producer of microchips and mobile phones, did not publish forecasts in relation to the net profit it anticipates and did not break down the business volumes of its three divisions. The South Korean giant will publish its results sheet for the second quarter of the year at the end of this month. .