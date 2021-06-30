Brazil’s government debt falls to 84.5% of GDP in May, the lowest in almost a year

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Jun 30 (.) – Brazil’s public finances improved across the board in May, official figures showed on Wednesday, as the budget deficit fell to a one-year low and public debt fell to its lowest level. as a percentage of the overall economy in almost a year.

The public debt fell in May to 84.5% of the Gross Domestic Product, according to data from the central bank. It was the lowest percentage since July 2020 and was lower than the 85.6% in the previous month.

Net public sector debt also fell in May, to 59.7% of GDP from 59.8% the previous month, the lowest since August.

Stronger-than-expected fiscal revenue in recent months has helped improve the prospects for Brazil’s public finances, so much so that Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said last month that the overall budget deficit could turn into a surplus in 2023.

Guedes said last week that Brazil’s debt-to-GDP ratio should close this year at 84%.

Central bank figures on Wednesday showed the public sector ran a deficit in May excluding interest payments of 15.5 billion reais ($ 3.1 billion), less than the 23.7 billion reais deficit forecast in a . poll of economists. .

The nominal deficit for the month, including interest payments, was 37.4 billion reais, the issuer said.

The accumulated primary deficit in the 12 months to May was 428.6 billion reais, or 5.4% of GDP, the lowest deficit since May 2020 and below 7% of GDP revised downward in the year to April, the central bank said.

The nominal deficit, including interest payments, in the year through May was 724.3 billion reais, or 9.1% of GDP, the central bank said, compared to 827.2 billion reais or 10.6%. of the GDP of the previous month.

(1 dollar = 4.99 reais)

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)