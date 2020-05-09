Crowded fairs. Crowds on the streets. Intense traffic. The scenes seen in recent days in some parts of São Luís are not what one would expect from the first capital of the country to enter a lockdown.

City Hall inspection found crowded streets and fairs during the lockdown

Photo: São Luís Agency / BBC News Brasil

To avoid the collapse of the local health system, where the occupation of intensive care units in the state network reached 100% at the end of April, the Justice determined that the city and three other municipalities in its metropolitan region should adopt last Tuesday ( 5/5), for ten days, stricter measures to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Among them, the ban on the circulation of private vehicles, except to buy food or medical care, the entry and exit of vehicles from the island and the closing of any non-essential trade.

However, data on the monitoring of social isolation in São Luís show that, although more people stayed at home, this is still not enough to control the epidemic in the city, where 3,745 of the 5,909 confirmed cases in Maranhão were registered until last Thursday, according to the State Health Secretariat.

Adherence to isolation was 55.4% on the first day of the lockdown and has since dropped to 54.1% on the second day and to 53% on the third, according to the company In Loco, which created an index based on the data geolocation of 60 million cell phones in the country.

This is more than the 47.1% average that the city recorded on working days in the immediately preceding week. São Luís also reached, for the first time on weekdays, a level of isolation that the city could only achieve on Sundays and holidays.

But the first two days of the lockdown did not break the adhesion records registered by the capital of Maranhão since the state government enacted the first isolation measures, on March 21. Since then, there have been seven days with better rates, between 55.8% and 57.6%.

And the current level is not enough to control the epidemic, says epidemiologist Antonio Augusto Moura da Silva, a professor in the Department of Public Health at the Federal University of Maranhão (UFMA).

“Any gain is a gain, but it is not what we wanted. It is not ideal,” says Silva.

The epidemiologist explains that the rate would have to be around 70% to stop the number of new cases from growing and starting to fall.

That’s because the rate of contagion, which indicates how many people someone who is infected can infect, was 3 at the beginning of the pandemic in Maranhão, according to a study by Imperial College in London.

For the number of new cases to fall, this rate must be less than 1. In the case of Maranhão, this means that the rate would have to be reduced by more than two thirds, and, to achieve this, the reduction of the social contact should occur in the same proportion. In other words, the isolation should be 70% or more, says Silva.

Virologist Anderson Brito, from the epidemiology department of the School of Public Health at Yale University, in the United States, points out that a study carried out by the University of Sydney, in Australia, meets the numbers cited by Silva.

This survey calculated the impact of isolation on the local epidemic and indicated that, for the prevalence of covid-19 to begin to fall in the country, 80% adherence would be needed.

“With due regard for the differences between Brazil and Australia, this is the level indicated by the scientific evidence. So, São Luís would need a greater adherence to actually eliminate the transmission chains”, says Brito.

BBC News Brasil contacted the municipal and state health departments to comment on the results of the lockdown, but received no response until the publication of this report.

Uneven isolation

Fernando Spilki, president of the Brazilian Society of Virology (SBV), says that the São Luís index with the lockdown is a “victory”, because it will have some effect.

But he considers that they are insufficient, because the scientific literature points out that this until now that it is necessary to have at least 70% of isolation.

“This 15% difference between what the city has achieved and the ideal may seem small, but it has a lot of impact because we are dealing with a very contagious pathogen.”

The virologist also explains that, in addition to the general average of isolation, it is also necessary to analyze how this occurred in different parts of a city.

São Luís central region became more empty than the periphery

Photo: EPA / BBC News Brasil

In São Luís, the central regions became more empty and the peripheries crowded. If membership is very uneven across different regions of the city, this can compromise the effort to make a lockdown.

“The lockdown proved to be a very adequate strategy and perhaps it is the only completely effective one to prevent the spread of the virus today, but if only part of the population is isolated, the virus continues to circulate and create outbreaks of contagion”, says Spilki .

People from these regions where the coronavirus continues to be transmitted will go to other areas and take the disease with them, causing new waves of contagion after some time.

Anderson Brito says that one of the worst possible scenarios is to make a lockdown, but there is not a mass adhesion of the population.

“This creates the feeling that something is being done, but it is not working. But it will only work if people join,” says the virologist.

Regions of the capital of Maranhão had heavy traffic

Photo: São Luís Agency / BBC News Brasil

In addition, he explains, it is too early to know if the lockdown will produce the expected result, because a person infected with the new coronavirus takes up to 14 days to have symptoms and those who are hospitalized stay in the hospital for an average of 18 days.

Then, it will only be possible to see the results of the new levels of isolation on the rates of cases, deaths and occupation of beds in three or four weeks at least.

“Therefore, it is necessary not only to count on the population’s adhesion, but also on the population’s confidence that this is working,” says Brito.

Social vulnerability

The epidemiologist Antonio Augusto Moura da Silva says that one of the biggest obstacles for the city to have higher levels of isolation is the social vulnerability of the population of Maranhão.

The state has the highest proportion of the population living in poverty, according to data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE): 54.1% of the 6.8 million people in Maranhão live on less than R $ 406 per month.

In addition, Maranhão has the country’s highest percentage of informal workers – 64.9% of employed workers, according to data from 2018.

Social vulnerability is an obstacle to isolation in Maranhão

Photo: São Luís Agency / BBC News Brasil

“We already suspected that we would not be able to keep everyone at home. Not because people don’t want to join. But because it is difficult for them to do that because they need to leave the house every day to earn money. To do the lockdown, there would be to expand the government’s emergency aid program to reach as many people as possible. Without one thing or another, they will go hungry, “says Silva.

This is the case of domestic worker Maria Barros, 51 years old. She has been out of work for almost a month and has spent all of her last previous salary to pay off rent and bills and fill the pantry.

His son is also not getting a job as a bricklayer and he doesn’t know if he will be able to earn any money to spend next month.

Socorro is in the same situation. She was on a trial basis at the house where she works and does not have a formal contract. So you have no guarantee that you will receive your next salary.

“I want to stay at home, but if my boss doesn’t pay me, I’m going to have to leave. I need to get at least R $ 100 to buy food.”

