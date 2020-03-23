Brazil’s epidemic city blockade could hit Bunge and Cofco

SAO PAULO, Mar 23 (.) – A city in the agricultural heart of Brazil, Rondonópolis in the state of Mato Grosso, closed all non-essential services and ordered the suspension of industrial work in response to the coronavirus crisis, according to a decree municipal.

Frederico Favacho, a lawyer who studied the decree of March 21, told . on Monday that the soybean growers association Abiove could legally challenge the measure, claiming that the mayor lacks jurisdiction to impose it.

Favacho, who does not represent Abiove, said that at least two other cities, one in the state of Bahia and the other in Minas Gerais, have issued similar decrees that his law firm is legally challenging on behalf of clients he declined to mention.

Cofco of China and Bunge, which is based in the United States, are among the companies that could be affected because they have plants in the city.

Favacho, who has clients in the agribusiness sector, said the measure will be detrimental to soybean processors that produce oil and flour in the region, and could have effects on commercial contracts.

Bunge and Cofco declined to comment immediately and asked to forward the questions to Abiove.

(Report by Ana Mano; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)