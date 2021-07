SAO PAULO, Jul 14 (.) – Brazil’s economic activity fell in May, a central bank index showed on Wednesday, surprising economists who expected growth, according to a . poll.

The IBC-Br economic activity index, a leading indicator of gross domestic product, fell 0.43% seasonally adjusted in May, compared to the median forecast in a . survey of economists for a rise of 1.00. %.

(Reporting by Camila Moreira; Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)