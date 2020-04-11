BRASILIA, Apr 11 (.) – Brazil’s 2020 deficit approached 500 billion reais ($ 96 billion), or 7% of gross domestic product, a gap that does not yet include a proposed economic aid of up to 222 billion reais to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, the government said on Saturday.

In 2019, the negative balance stood at 61 billion reais, or 0.9% of GDP, said the Ministry of the Economy.

“It is important that any new fiscal impact is carefully discussed to avoid an excessive rise in the primary deficit and public debt beyond what is strictly necessary, in order to mitigate the social and economic effects of the coronavirus,” the ministry said in a statement.

For the second day in a row, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro appeared on Saturday at a public event.

Bolsonaro, a far-right president, has been irritated by the social distancing measures imposed by state governors and even by his own health officials.

The president wants the economy to rebound, arguing that prolonged quarantines pose a greater risk than a disease he calls “a little cold.”

On Saturday, Bolsonaro visited a field hospital being built near the capital, Brasilia, and greeted supporters who flocked to see him. [nL2N2BZ09K]

Brazil is the country most affected in Latin America by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, the Brazilian Ministry of Health said 1,124 people had died as a result of COVID-19, out of a total of 20,727 confirmed cases.

(1 dollar = 5.1930 reais)

(Report by Marcela Ayres. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)