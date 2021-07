SAO PAULO, Jul 1 (.) – Brazil’s corn production in the 2020/2021 season would be 87.93 million tonnes, consultancy StoneX said on Thursday, down from a previous forecast of 89.68 million tonnes. .

The second maize crop in Brazil, which is struggling with drought and now frost, is now estimated at 60.45 million tonnes, compared to a previous projection of 62 million tonnes, StoneX said.

(Report by Roberto Samora. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)