Brazil’s coffee harvest begins in the heart of its largest city

By Amanda Perobelli and Leonardo Benassatto

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s arabica coffee harvest symbolically began this weekend with volunteers picking beans on one of the world’s largest urban farms at the São Paulo Biological Institute, an agricultural research center in the center of the metropolis.

In the shadow of the institute’s imposing art-deco headquarters, the group made their way through orderly rows of 2,000 trees, in a pastoral scene a stone’s throw from the city’s central Ibirapuera Park.

“I couldn’t believe that here in Sao Paulo there is a place like this with a coffee plantation,” said Luciano Caporroz, a volunteer lawyer at the harvest. “It’s like therapy, right?”

Founded in the fight against the coffee borer beetle, the 93-year-old institute continues to research agricultural pests and donates most of its annual 600-kilo crop to charities.

Past harvests have attracted up to 1,500 visitors to the institute. But this year the organizers invited a smaller group of volunteers linked to the institute, due to precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Amanda Perobelli and Leonardo Benassatto; written by Gabriel Araujo; edited by Brad Haynes, Jonathan Oatis and Dan Grebler, edited in Spanish by Gabriela Donoso)