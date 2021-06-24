Brazil’s central bank raises GDP growth forecast for 2021 to 4.6% from 3.6%

BRASILIA, Jun 24 (.) – Brazil’s central bank raised its economic growth outlook for this year to 4.6%, from 3.6% in its previous forecast, according to its quarterly inflation report released Thursday, though it warned that uncertainty around the rate of growth remained high.

The central bank said stronger-than-expected data, measures to preserve jobs, hopes for progress on COVID-19 vaccines, high commodity prices and the lagged effects of monetary stimulus point to a favorable outlook for the economy.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)