Brazil’s central bank is losing war against inflation

No central banker in the world is tackling inflation this year like Roberto Campos Neto.

In March, the president of the Central Bank of Brazil surprised São Paulo operators with a higher than expected increase in the interest rate: 75 basis points. It was a classic tactic used by central banks, executed by the grandson of one of Brazil’s preeminent economic minds: unleash a great show of force early on to show that you are really fighting against rising prices, and quickly reduce investors’ inflation expectations and possibly reduce the need for additional increases.

Just in case, Campos Neto and the bank’s board of directors raised the rate by another 75 basis points in May and, according to their own indications, will do the same again at Wednesday’s monetary policy meeting in Brasilia, bringing the benchmark Selic rate. at 4.25%.

And yet his daring plan doesn’t seem to be working.

A key bond market measure of inflation expectations has barely budged since that first rate hike in March. What’s more, inflation forecasts in the central bank’s weekly survey of economists have gone up, not down, during that time. Only on Monday, they raised their estimates for this year and next to 5.82% and 3.78%, respectively, both above the goal. Much of this, to be fair, is explained by things that are beyond Campos Neto’s control: a large budget deficit, the rise in world prices of raw materials and a severe drought that is increasing electricity bills.

All of these elements are conspiring against the central bank, raising a crucial question in the process: Is the 51-year-old ex-market trader ready to signal that the bank will become even more aggressive on rate hikes, even if they undermine the recovery of the economy from the collapse caused by the covid, or will it resist and risk letting inflation take off?

Campos Neto said last week that the so-called “partial normalization” of monetary policy, which means maintaining a certain level of stimulus, is not a blind promise from the central bank, but an effort at transparency. He added that the bank’s decisions are based on data and, most importantly, that it remains 100% committed to the inflation target, which stands at 3.5% by 2022. The bank declined to comment further when contacted for this. story.

That is why most economists now hope that Campos Neto, to deliver on that promise, will remove from the communications any indication from the bank of future actions on rates and opt for a simpler approach, saying only that those in charge of formulate monetary policy will do what is necessary to control prices.

