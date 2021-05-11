Brazil’s central bank could raise Selic rate in June: minutes

Bloomberg

Central Bank Economists Survey; US Futures Down: Chile Today

(Bloomberg) – US futures down and Nasdaq contracts head down. The tech-driven selloff continues as inflation concerns mount. European stocks back down. The 10-year Treasury yield rises and the Bloomberg Dollar index and emerging market currencies fall. Copper continues to rise, driven by supply risks. Today at 8:30 am the Central Bank publishes a survey of economic expectations in anticipation of the TPM decision on Thursday. CLP remained stable and closed at 694.81 / USD. The S&P Ipsa fell 0.5%; read here Inside Andes, other FX columns and Chile Renta Fija weekly newsletter. Listen to the Bloomberg Daybreak podcast in Spanish 56.3% of people have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 47% have both doses. All events in local time. At 7:05 am, this was the performance of the main indices: 10-year Treasury Yield + 0.2bp to 1.6% EUR + 0.3% vs USD to 1.2162 Active copper contract + 1.5% to $ 4.7865 WTI crude futures -0.6% to $ 64 , 52Bloomberg Commodities Index + 0.3% S & P 500 Futures -0.7% STOXX Europe 600 -2.1% Shanghai SE Composite + 0.4% INTERNATIONAL: Virus: US authorized Pfizer vaccine for adolescents between 12 and 15 years old while New York said that, to attend public universities, students must be vaccinated Los Angeles could achieve herd immunity in mid-to-late July Joe Biden will meet virtually with governors to discuss ways to vaccinate more people WHO to publish a report today on the Indian variant In Japan, governors could call for a state of emergency Nation at the national level, Asahi reported After years of hostility, the relationship between the US and Venezuela is under silent review Caracas has taken conciliatory measures, leading US figures are acting as intermediaries and the Biden Administration is analyzing its sanctions policy In the last three weeks Nicolás Maduro accepted international food aid that he had long rejected, transferred six Citgo executives from prison to house arrest and added two opposition figures to the country's electoral council. "These are important steps," said Cynthia Arnson, director of the Wilson Center's Latin American Program in Washington The US East Coast is starting to run out of fuel as the attacked pipeline struggles to re-establish operations Colonial Pipeline is manually operating a segment, but that will not be enough to stop a "temporary but important shortage" of fuels, warned CitiNOVEDADES: Itaú favors shares of retailers and beverages in ChileOperators Chile foresees a key rate without change at 0.5%: survey Shortage of sulfuric acid hinders copper mining Bank BCI Elevated to Overweight JPMorgan; PO CLP45,000Patricia Nuñez is appointed a member of the CodelcoUber board of directors. Among her plans is the possibility of opening Cornershop on the stock market: DFP TO BE PENDING: In Chile: 8:30 am: BCCh In Chile economic expectations survey this week: May 13, 6pm: meeting monetary policy BCChInternacional: No relevant macro data released in the US until May 12 Fed Agenda: 10:30 am: Williams (New York) speaks at symposium 12pm: Governor Brainard speaks on US economic outlook 1pm: Daly (San Francisco ) speaks at community banking event1: 15pm: Bostic (Atlanta) speaks at event2pm: Harker (Philadelphia) talks about economic outlook2: 30pm: Kashkari (Minneapolis) talks about economic outlook This week: May 13: Mexico, Peru rates decision Relevant agendas: South AmericaUSA MexicoBrazilEurope CLOSING: EXCHANGE RATE: CLP stable at 694.81 per dollar COUNTRY RISK: -1.3bps to 50.74 basis points CLP vs 2-year Chamber stable at 1.32% UF vs 2-year Chamber + 1bps at -1 , 63% BTP rate 2030 -7bp to 3.48% 2026 BTU rate -4bp to -0.28% 2-year inflation breakvens -1.1bp to 2.999%