Brazil’s Central Bank chief says it will do whatever it takes to meet inflation targets

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s Central Bank will do whatever it takes to bring inflation back to its target, the agency’s president, Roberto Campos Neto, said on Tuesday, emphasizing that transparent communication is a key element in achieving its goals. and apply an effective monetary policy.

In an online event organized by the BTG Pactual bank, Campos Neto acknowledged that it has been more challenging to direct inflation towards the target during the COVID-19 pandemic, but insisted that the Central Bank will fulfill its “mission.”

“It is important to emphasize that our inflation target will be met. That is why we did more (policy tightening) than the market expected before, and we are going to follow this path,” Campos Neto said.

“Transparency is important. Any noise that transparency generates is resolved with more transparency, not less,” he said, adding that more opaque communication would create more complications and potentially hamper the transmission of monetary policy.

The Central Bank raised borrowing costs by 75 basis points in each of its last two meetings, increasing the benchmark Selic rate to 3.50%. It has pledged to do it again next month and has characterized its tightening as a “partial normalization” of monetary policy.

But Tuesday’s figures showed annual inflation in mid-May at 7.3%, well above the Central Bank’s end-of-year target of 3.75%, and Campos Neto noted that inflation expectations for 2022 are also in place. increasing.

“As soon as we think the situation is different, partial language will no longer be used and we will go to neutral,” Campos Neto said. “The Central Bank is always striving to achieve its goal. But keep in mind that several elements have been much more difficult during the pandemic.”

(By Jamie McGeever and Isabel Versiani, Edited in Spanish by Juana Casas)