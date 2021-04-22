Brazil’s budget heralds another year of massive spending

(Bloomberg) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is about to enact a budget that will likely continue to grow in size this year, as the government faces more demands to increase spending during the pandemic and fund projects by lawmakers in their states of origin.

Bolsonaro will veto 20 billion reais ($ 3.7 billion) in spending, including 16 billion reais that had been set aside for lawmakers’ bills, as well as some discretionary spending, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. However, that will not be enough to fully cover the 29 billion reais in mandatory disbursements underestimated by Congress during the budget approval, added the people, who requested anonymity because the discussion is not public.

This year’s coronavirus-related spending, which was excluded from a spending cap rule aimed at keeping public finances in check, already stands at 123 billion reais. That’s just a quarter of the $ 524 billion spent in 2020, but it will hardly be the final figure, as emergency programs, such as cash payments to poor Brazilians, have a good chance of being extended.

The pandemic spending includes 35 billion reais for programs designed to protect jobs and help small businesses, in addition to 44 billion reais for cash subsidies and another 44 billion reais earmarked for COVID that was left over in 2020. The measures, approved in A separate bill on Monday settled a dispute between Congress and Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, who accused lawmakers of underestimating mandatory spending to finance investment in their home states, but failed to assuage fiscal concerns. among investors.

“That is a decision that shows that we have difficulty setting limits and making decisions,” former central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn said in an interview on Tuesday. “The government will try to control spending during budget execution, but runs a great risk of not being able to do so.”

Read more

The pandemic has hit the largest economy in Latin America, overwhelming the capacity of hospitals and raising the daily death toll to record levels earlier this month. He has also pressured Bolsonaro to move away from austerity and instead seek political support from the centrist parties that run both houses of Congress ahead of the 2022 elections.

Fiscal fears have affected local assets since Brazil deployed massive emergency spending during the pandemic, posting a record budget gap of 743 billion reais in 2020. The real has had the fourth worst performance in emerging markets so far. goes of the year.

Original Note: Brazil’s Budget Foreshadows Another Year of Massive Spending

