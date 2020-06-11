Why in Latin America do coronavirus cases not decrease? 5 o’clock

Sao Paulo, Brazil . – When Brazil’s first coronavirus death was reported in Sao Paulo on March 17, the city ordered the closure of schools and nonessential businesses and urged people to confine themselves. With the death toll in Brazil now over 38,000 and increasing, the stores and malls in Sao Paulo are opening their doors for the first time in three months.

Rua Teodoro Sampaio, a traditionally bustling street filled with low-end furniture stores and musical instrument stores, gradually came to life on Wednesday. A vendor blocks the entrance to Casa Santa Theresinha, a home goods store, which provides hand sanitizer before shoppers can enter and makes sure they wear masks.

“We allow a maximum of five customers at a time,” says Flavio Almeida, the store manager. “Before, people came and looked around, they spent time in the store; now they enter, they go directly for what they are looking for and they go directly to pay to leave as quickly as possible. We are all afraid, the staff and the clients, but what can we do, we all have to work. ”

Sao Paulo, the largest city in Brazil, is not the only one. Several cities and towns have already experimented with measures to relax social isolation. Rio de Janeiro, for example, is set to allow shopping malls to reopen on Thursday.

Officials insist that the decision is based on improving conditions, such as increasing the availability of intensive care beds and an infection curve that is crushed in some places. But experts are concerned that the rush to return to some sort of normality here and across the country could increase transmissions and postpone a real recovery.

Brazil has the second highest number of covid-19 cases in the world and is expected to overtake the United Kingdom in the coming days as the country with the second highest number of deaths after the United States. This week, the Pan American Health Organization warned that the virus was still spreading “aggressively” in Brazil, as well as in Peru and Chile, and that the Americas now hosts almost half of all covid-19 cases with more than 3.3 million infections.

Experts say these are far from the ideal conditions to relax restrictions in Sao Paulo and elsewhere in Brazil.

“They should wait at least another week to see if there is a steady drop in cases. The problem of transportation needs to be addressed. If everyone continues to take crowded buses and subways, which is what is happening, it will not work, “said Paulo Lotufo, an epidemiologist at the University of São Paulo.

In fact, the state of Sao Paulo recorded a record number of deaths on Wednesday of 340 in a 24-hour period, totaling 9,862. The total number of cases in the state, long considered the epicenter of the pandemic in Brazil, has exceeded 150,000, approximately 20% of all infections in the country.

Thanks to the addition of thousands of intensive care beds, Sao Paulo has managed to reduce occupancy to 69% in the state and 77% in the capital city, compared to 91% in the last month. But new cases and deaths remain high, and experts caution that a comprehensive testing and tracking system does not yet exist.

“We do not have enough evidence to guarantee the expansion of the reopening. The supply improved compared to the beginning of the epidemic, but for a massive testing plan, we need to have a much greater number of tests and a greater capacity for testing in the laboratories, “said Ana Freitas Ribeiro, an epidemiologist at the Emilio Ribas Hospital in São Paulo.

According to Lotufo, Sao Paulo is likely to have to withdraw and order trade to be closed, just as it did in the much smaller Brazilian cities of Sao Luiz and Betim.

“People will get infected and then they will infect others. Hospitals will be full. Businesses will be left without employees to work, the number of infections will increase among healthcare workers, security guards and drivers. Everything we avoid with isolation will happen, ”he said.

Andreza dos Santos, 35, says that occupation at the frontline hospital where he works has decreased considerably in the past week, but he fears a second wave after Sao Paulo relaxes social distancing measures and reopens commerce. Dos Santos was infected and hospitalized with covid-19 because of her work.

“I am afraid, it is too soon,” she says. “For us who have been infected and know how serious this disease can be, we are very afraid. It is a disease that acts too quickly on vital organs and we had too little time to act and treat. “

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, however, has been the biggest advocate of openness, insisting that hunger and unemployment will kill more people than the virus itself. He has clashed with governors and even his own health ministers: the first was fired and the second resigned. Now, he has an Army general as his acting minister.

Over the weekend, the government stopped reporting cumulative coronavirus deaths and cases, and Bolsonaro argued that these did not reflect the current state of affairs in Brazil. However, the Supreme Court ruled that the ministry must provide complete data.

And this week, Bolsonaro lashed out at the World Health Organization on Twitter after his technical leadership for the coronavirus response suggested that the spread of covid-19 by asymptomatic people was rare.

“The WHO now concludes that asymptomatic patients (the vast majority) do not have the potential to infect other people. Millions were locked up in their homes, lost their jobs and negatively affected the economy, “he said.

The WHO has clarified that asymptomatic transmission has been little studied and, therefore, remains “a great unknown”.

Bolsonaro has also threatened to cut funds to the WHO, as has his ally, President Donald Trump.