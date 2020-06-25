By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, June 25 (.) – Brazil’s annual inflation fell in June to its lowest level in at least 20 years, a mid-month measurement of consumer prices showed on Thursday, although it was not as low as expected due to that prices remained virtually unchanged according to the monthly comparison.

The 1.9% annual rate of the IPCA-15 price index is the lowest since the series started 20 years ago, data from Refinitiv showed, suggesting that inflation will be significantly below the Central Bank’s target of one 4.0% for this year.

The monthly rate in mid-June of the Brazilian consumer price index IPCA-15 was 0.02%, after a record low of -0.59% the previous month, said the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE ). That was the lowest number for any June since 2006.

Both the annual and monthly rates were slightly higher than the median estimates in a . poll of economists of 1.85% and -0.08%, respectively.

The accumulated inflation rate so far this year is 0.37%, said the IBGE.

Of the nine goods and services groups in the survey, five reported deflation in June from the previous month, IBGE said, including transportation prices, which fell 0.7% in the month. Air fares were the main factor, with a 26% drop.

However, food and beverage prices rose 0.47% in the month and household goods rose 1.36%, the IBGE said.

The economy would mark its deepest crisis this year since records began in 1900, and a combination of unemployment and declining demand is putting pressure on inflation.