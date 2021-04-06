Brazil’s 2020/21 soybean harvest approaches 80% of planted area, says AgRural

SÃO PAULO, Apr 5 (Reuters) – The soybean harvest in Brazil reached 78% of the cultivated areas in the 2020/21 season as of Thursday, estimated the consulting firm AgRural, which indicated that the work is exactly at the same level of the historical mean for the period.

Last season, when the harvest was more accelerated, by the same date 83% of the soybeans had already been removed from the fields.

“The works are practically finished in Mato Grosso and in their final phase in other large producing states, all of them already without significant quality problems due to excess humidity,” the consultancy said in a statement.

Brazil’s soybean harvest is expected to reach 133 million tons this season, according to AgRural estimates.

(By Nayara Figueiredo. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)