SAO PAULO, Jun 22 (.) – Farmers in Brazil will harvest an estimated 93.93 million tonnes of corn at the end of the current season, a drop of 8.5% from the previous season due to a severe drought. a . poll of 10 industry consulting firms said Tuesday.

If dry weather persists, corn yields could continue to fall in states such as Mato Grosso, Goiás and Minas Gerais, a meteorologist told ..

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo; written by Ana Mano. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)