Brazilians demonstrate against Bolsonaro and the slow vaccination process

RIO DE JANEIRO / BRASILIA, Jul 3 (.) – Demonstrators took to the streets of Brazil on Saturday to demand the removal of President Jair Bolsonaro and more vaccines to fight the coronavirus pandemic, as the country faces the second deadliest outbreak in the world after the United States.

On Friday, Federal Supreme Court Judge Rosa Weber authorized the opening of an investigation into Bolsonaro for alleged irregularities in obtaining a vaccine developed in India.

The protests were originally scheduled for July 24, but were brought forward after evidence of irregularities related to that vaccine deal was presented to the Senate committee investigating the federal government’s handling of the pandemic.

The COVID crisis in Brazil has been exacerbated by a slow launch of vaccines.

“It was not denial, it was corruption,” read a banner held by Marilda Barroso, 71, in Rio de Janeiro.

By 2 p.m. local time, the protests had drawn thousands of people in at least 13 state capitals, according to local media reports. Demonstrations were scheduled in 315 Brazilian cities and in 15 countries, the media reported citing the organizers of the events.

More protests were scheduled to take place in the afternoon, including in Brazil’s largest city, São Paulo.

