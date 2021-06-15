Brazilians are unhappy and angry over record inequality

(Bloomberg) – Brazilians haven’t felt this bad in 15 years. Social inequality reaches record levels, and the pandemic has hurt the labor market and caused a large drop in the income of the poorest.

The average per capita income of Brazilians fell to 995 reais (US $ 195) in the first quarter, the lowest in a decade and 11.3% less than in the same period of 2020, according to research published Monday by the Fundação Getulio Vargas business school, or FGV. It was a sudden drop: Median income was at the highest point since 2012, just before the pandemic hit early last year.

The most vulnerable Brazilians have been the most affected, according to the data: the poorest 40% of the country lost 20.81% of their income last year.

As a result, the country’s Gini index, a global measure of income inequality, reached 0.674 in the first three months, the highest mark since 2012, according to FGV calculations. The scale goes from zero to one; being closer to one means greater inequality.

Sad and angry

The impact of the pandemic on the Brazilian labor market generated the highest feeling of unhappiness and anger in the population in 15 years, said the economist and author of the research, Marcelo Neri, who directs the business school’s center for social studies. .

The average happiness of Brazilians, measured on a scale of zero to ten, reached 6.1 last year, 0.4 points less than in 2019 and the lowest point since 2006. Lower happiness was detected more precisely among the poorer. For the poorest 40%, the drop was 0.8 points; while among the richest 20%, there was a slight increase of 0.1 point.

The study revealed that anger also increased in Brazil, going from 19% in 2019 to 24% in 2020.

“Objective and subjective measures of social well-being go relatively together at all times,” Neri said. “When one goes up, the other goes too.”

Read more

Original Note: Brazilians Grow Unhappy and Angry as Inequality Hits Record

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP