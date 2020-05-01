Chapô

Subject to heavy charges brought by his former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro, the president is the subject of an investigation validated by the Supreme Court but the Brazilians are not favorable to a procedure of dismissal in the middle of the epidemic of Covid-19.

Brasilia has been in turmoil since the announcement on Friday April 24 of the resignation of Sergio Moro, former justice minister, previously a judge. He is the most famous Brazilian figure in the fight against corruption since the Lava-Jato (Lavage-Express) affair. Following his charges, the Supreme Court validated the opening of an investigation against the right-wing president for an alleged attempt to interfere in the activities of the federal police. Sergio Moro will be heard in the same investigation and will have to prove his accusations. At the same time, requests for dismissal have been made to the Chamber of Deputies, but this procedure currently seems unlikely.

According to a April 27 poll by the Datafolha Institute, a majority of Brazilians (48%) are against the dismissal procedure; and only 45% are in favor. The conservative president also keeps the support of “about 33% of those questioned”; his base remains faithful to him.

“What do you want me to do about it!” Answers Bolsonaro

But the Datafolha poll was carried out before the last statement by Jair Bolsonaro on the dramatic health crisis affecting Brazil with the Covid-19 epidemic: asked about the record number of victims of coronavirus – as of April 28, more than 5,000 deaths , a doubling in a week – the president replied, “So what? It’s sad. But what do you want me to do about it? “

The Brazilian states most affected in recent days have been those of Rio de Janeiro, Ceara whose capital is Fortaleza and Permanbouc, also in the Northeast and whose capital is Recife, as well as the Amazon region, especially in Manaus where the dead are buried until nightfall in trenches of mass graves. “His supporters can have fun with his Trump-like statements, his unfiltered announcements, but many will not forgive him for this lack of sensitivity and the trivialization of the drama when the situation is alarming in hospitals and in morgues in the most remote regions. more affected ”, indignant Pedro, Brazilian lawyer, ex-supporter of Bolsonaro. “I changed my mind at the start of the Covid-19 crisis, the virus he called ‘the flu’ when the epidemic was already a pandemic. It was unrealistic, irresponsible. We still don’t have a responsible head of state in Brazil, ”he laments.

The Supreme Court lobbies

The ultra-conservative president wanted to replace Sergio Moro with Jorge Oliveira, chief of staff to Eduardo Bolsonaro. Faced with controversy and while several of his sons are the target of judicial investigations (including one for corruption), Jair Bolsonaro finally appointed on April 28, another personality. The new Minister of Justice is André Luiz Mendonça, former head of the AGU, a union of lawyers who has just declared that he wants to be “the servant” of the president whom he sees as a “prophet”.

More unexpectedly, Jair Bolsonaro finally renounced on April 29 the appointment of Alexandre Ramagem as head of Public Security. The choice of this close friend of his son Carlos and the family, who had provided security for the president before being appointed intelligence chief (ABIN agency) was controversial. The president was forced to back down because the Supreme Court (STF) pronounced on April 29 a postponement of this appointment. Jair Bolsonaro reversed his decision a few hours after saying, “I will not change my mind. In Brasilia too, the temperature is rising.

