Luciana Borio is Brazilian, but has devoted much of her professional and academic life to building a biodefense program in the United States that provides, among other things, for preparing to face a pandemic. In the past three years, she has seen an outbreak of the epidemic system that she has helped to stand up for. “There was a change in direction. We lost time in those three years,” he said in an interview with state in the week that the US surpassed the 76,000 dead mark, the highest number of fatalities caused by the coronavirus in the world.

She started working for the US government under George W. Bush after the attack on the Twin Towers, and since then has taken leadership roles in the Barack Obama and Donald Trump governments. She was director of medical and bio-defense preparation for the National Security Council, which advises the White House – a body that was extinguished during the Trump administration.

Also a former chief scientist at the US Food and Drug Administration, he was one of the most critical voices for adopting chloroquine as a treatment for covid-19 before scientific proof of its effectiveness. “It broke my heart to see how this matter was dealt with,” he says.

“It is not my preference to have politicians advertising drugs for the public, because they are not trained to do so, but it is inexcusable to have members of the scientific community using these drugs without proper care for patients,” he says. She counters the argument that inpatients in critical situations “have nothing to lose” and therefore it would be worthwhile to use unproven treatments: “This can harm patients who are already in a vulnerable position. Even the most sick have a lot to do. lose with misuse of medicines. “.

According to her, the federal government needs to coordinate efforts with the private sector and the States to combat the pandemic, which has not happened in the United States. Last year, it left the public sector for In-Q-Tel, a strategic technology investment company for defense and national security.

“We will get it right, eventually, but not from the beginning,” says Luciana about the relaxation of the opening measures. As a message to Brazil, she says that “it is not possible to beat the virus without the guarantee that actions are based on science”.

Mrs. entered the US government as part of the group whose mission was to prepare American biodefense. How did the United States organize epidemic prevention since then?

I worked for the Bush, Obama and Trump governments as a public servant. In all governments, people in the Department of Health built programs to complement those that had already been designed by those who preceded them in leadership, regardless of policy. In the last three years, however, not the government in general, but the one who leads this area in the Trump administration, has lost a little focus on public health and has focused efforts on defense against biological weapons. There has been an erosion in the preparation for epidemics.

Why was there such a change of focus within the government?

It is a question that we will be asking ourselves for several years. Clearly many people will say that it was a failure of the government in general. This is not how I see it. There was a responsible person in the Department of Health to handle this and that person, for ideological reasons, changed the priority. The Washington Post published a report on this, pointing out that the biological weapon became the focus for ideology.

What needed to have been done and not? And how much would this prevent the current situation from reaching 76,000 deaths from the coronavirus in the USA?

There was a change of direction. We lost time in those three years, we did not continue the pandemic preparedness, and it is a very high priority for all the people in the governments that preceded it. A lot of good things have been done over the years, but they are things that need continuity and expansion. There is a lot that needed to be done in the last three years and it still has to be done. We need to see how we will do better next time and now, because it will take many months, maybe we will have years with the coronavirus problem globally.

What did the US lose in practice in that time?

We knew that we did not have enough personal protective equipment for health professionals for a pandemic. What needed to have happened? Either the federal government would have had to assume responsibility for an adequate supply or it would have needed to have communicated this very clearly to states. This is not a federal or state problem, it is a national problem. It is important to be clear about what is available.

There is no point in having a vaccine to produce if there is no way to administer the vaccine afterwards due to the lack of syringes and needles. All this planning is very important, although it is not something that receives attention as a program against biological weapons.

We also don’t invest enough in diagnosis. In general, the Disease Control Center (CDC) usually does a very serious and important job of developing a diagnosis during the first weeks of an epidemic. We had two hits this time. First, the CDC had a quality problem with the test. And even if they had done everything right it would not be enough without the support of the private sector. The private sector took a long time to engage – not because of anyone’s fault, but simply because it was never a major goal of the programs to prepare the private sector to get involved from the start. Incorporating the private sector early is very important, given the ability to develop tests and place them where patients need them, in hospitals, clinics, even pharmacies.

Is there coordination by the federal government? We have seen several disagreements in this pandemic between state and federal governments, also between the private sector and the White House.

Much remains to achieve this ideal coordination. In the USA, innovation and responsiveness are in the private sector. Vaccines are produced by the private sector. But the government has a very important coordination role and we are now seeing how important that role is.

Contagion screening has been carried out for many years in public health and requires staff effort. It has never been used for a pandemic that has such a high scale and speed of contagion, much higher than the previous ones. There is a debate about the use of technology to help in this work. We could use cell phone technology to help investigate and report anonymously, for example, who may have had contact with an infected person. This is a very attractive proposal, but there is no central coordination to assess how to incorporate this technology in a way that respects privacy and ensures that it will be used only for public health.

And who will select the best technologies? This type of dialogue requires federal coordination. Government and the private sector are not in competition, they have to be complementary. The private sector, neither Google nor Apple, will be able to take on this role of coordinating public health with local governments.

Part of the American states have started a reopening process. Do we have the necessary conditions to relax the isolation?

We have to have more tests to track contagion, identify who was exposed and remove it from circulation. Isolation strikes everyone. If we get more diagnosis, we will keep at home only those who need it. It is essential to isolate who is transmitting and it is very difficult to control a pandemic when most people have no symptoms at all. So, even if we improve in the area of ​​testing, isolation and screening, we will not be able to return to normal until we have a vaccine, because there are this large number of people who will have no symptoms and will be transmitting. A certain social distance will be important until you have the vaccine.

An internal assessment by the US federal government is that the country may register 3,000 daily deaths per day in June, after reopening in May. Is the process of ending the isolation being done in a well planned or hurried manner?

Depends of the place. Some places are doing it more responsibly and places that are not going to go into an opening and closing cycle. The population will not tolerate a large number of fatalities in their communities. Closing is not a healing process, it is a palliative. We know that. We will open and close, open and close, according to the progress of the epidemic in each place. We’ll get it right, eventually, but not from the beginning. We need to continue to make a huge effort to increase the diagnosis, in order to be able to really isolate the infected.

Not every place will do the same. We see that some governments are more impatient to resume activity. I am convinced of some things: cinemas, closed spaces, will not be open now. There is information showing that most of the transmission takes place indoors, not outdoors. We will have to adapt as we have information and, without a central coordination body, each place will do what it thinks is best. The places you do right can become the role models for the rest.

From treatment or vaccine studies, what have you seen as the most promising?

The study on Remdesivir was randomized, seriously done and scientifically very correct. It is clearly not the solution, because it is an intravenous drug, which has toxicity. For me, the most interesting will be monoclonal antibodies, these antibodies can be used not only for treatment, but also for prevention in people at high risk, even before having the vaccine. Of course, clinical trials need to be done, but it is a very big promise to protect high-risk people and to serve as a bridge to the vaccine.

Politicians like Presidents Trump and Bolsonaro have defended the use of chloroquine. Was the debate over the drug publicly handled responsibly?

It broke my heart to see how it was handled. What surprised me most was the number of renowned establishments that were using the product even without reliable scientific information. That was surprising. It is one thing for a politician to say things based on promises, but I forgive the scientific and medical community much less. It is not my preference to have politicians advertising drugs for the public, because they are not trained to do so, but for me it is inexcusable to have members of the scientific community using these drugs without proper care for patients. This can be bad for patients who are already in a vulnerable position, we know very little about it. Patients, even the most sick, have a lot to lose from misuse of drugs and we need to be very careful not to make this situation worse.

It is a drug that has toxicity, especially in this type of sick patient. It is a drug that despite having promises in the laboratory or in animal models has not yet proven benefits in the clinic. For me, this has a lot of weight.

There is little reason for the scientific community to adopt this so quickly.

How do you evaluate Brazil’s response to the pandemic?

We see countries that have been models of how to deal with this, like Germany.

It is important to pay attention to doctors and the scientific community to protect citizens, as this is the country’s greatest asset. Protecting people is not only the right thing to do, it is also in the country’s interest to do so. We need to do everything possible to minimize the damage from this virus. In Brazil it is already more complicated due to the areas with high population density and a weak health and infrastructure system. Each country needs to find what works, but it cannot lose sight of its goal: to protect and save people’s lives.

Do you worry that Brazil is not on this path?

The most important thing is that the answer is scientifically strong and technically correct. It is common for political considerations to be pointed out, and sometimes they have an impact on which option leaders will adopt among all those offered, but all of them need to be technical. It is not possible to beat the virus without ensuring that the actions taken are based on science and technique.

