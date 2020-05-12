RIO – The Brazilian tourism sector has already lost R $ 62.56 billion since the beginning of the new coronavirus pandemic, the National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC) calculated. The survey considers a period of almost two months: from March 15, a few days after the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared a pandemic state, until the last day of May 10.

Tourist activities lost R $ 13.4 billion only in the second half of March, when the pandemic worsened in Brazil

Tourist services were one of the segments of the economy most affected by covid-19, as a result of measures to prevent the spread of the virus, such as social isolation and the closing of borders in different countries, which caused the flow of transport passengers to plummet. worldwide.

The study considers the strong correlation between the flow of passengers on flights and the generation of revenue in tourism. Information collected by CNC on the 16 largest airports in Brazil, which account for more than 80% of the passenger flow, show that the cancellation rates for national and international flights jumped from a daily average of 4% in the first days of March to 93% until the end of March.

As a result, tourist activities lost R $ 13.4 billion only in the second half of March, when the pandemic worsened in Brazil.

According to CNC, the almost complete paralysis of the sector in the following weeks still worsened the loss, which totaled R $ 36.94 billion in April and led to a loss of another R $ 12.24 billion in the first ten days of May.

Economist Fabio Bentes, responsible for the CNC study, believes that it is not yet possible to specify when the segment will start a recovery.

“It is still too early. I think it is unlikely that the tourism sector will be able to start this recovery later this year. It is the provision of services considered non-essential, which will test the protocols to combat Covid-19 in the coming months”, evaluated Bentes .

