The economic losses caused by the covid-19 pandemic hit Brazilian tennis players who are trying to get close to or return to the Top 100 of the ranking. Athletes who have defended Brazil in the Davis Cup or Fed Cup have been “burning” their few savings, seeking support from the family and struggling to keep their sponsors, when they exist. Others are eagerly waiting for the help promised by the main tennis world entities, such as ATP, WTA and ITF.

The professional circuit was stopped in early March, on the eve of the Indian Wells Masters 1000, in the United States. It’s been two months without tournaments. In practice, this means that they cannot rely at the moment, and until the end of July (according to the entities’ last decision), with their biggest source of income: the prizes, the so-called “prize money”.

“We have been feeling the impact of the pandemic, especially with regard to the awards. It is money that I always make. I pay my technicians and my entire team (of four people). They are unpaid. It is more harmful to them because I I can still count on some of my sponsors, who are maintaining the benefit “, said Thiago Monteiro, current number 1 in Brazil and 82nd in the world, to the Estadão.

The complaint of the athlete, who is quarantined in Fortaleza, is recurrent on the part of the six tennis players heard by the report in the last days. Rogério Dutra Silva, former number 63 in the world and currently 424, is in a more complicated situation because he was out of the circuit before the pandemic due to injury and family health problems.

“My situation is very complicated. I have two children to raise, school to pay. Everyone wants to receive, but the sponsor does not want to help. I have no sponsorship and no team, training alone and full of uncertainty,” said Rogerinho, who has ” burned “your savings.

In difficulty, he waits for the help of tennis entities. This month, the Association of Professional Tennis Players (ATP), the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and the four Grand Slam tournaments announced a $ 6 million grant. million) to tennis players. The figure will be divided equally between men and women, but with variable values ​​for 800 singles and doubles players. Their names have not yet been released. The distribution will take into account the current ranking, with priority for those in lower positions, and the history of awards.

Rogerinho, João Pedro Sorgi and João Menezes have a good chance of receiving support. The latter two have also defended Brazil at Davis. Sorgi, 646th in the world, has a more difficult situation. He completed almost a year without playing this month, due to injury. That is, without obtaining awards in the last few months, he was unable to accumulate reserves.

Without sponsorship, he has been using the help of family members to continue training in Itajaí (SC). “Without ‘prize money’, it is almost as if we were unemployed. In my case, I have always been privileged to have financial and emotional support from my parents”, says the tennis player.

Pan-American champion in Lima and with a guaranteed place in the Tokyo Olympics, João Menezes has sponsors, but reveals that he had to make adjustments to the contracts. In addition, he had to reduce his team’s pay. “Each one is making adjustments, reducing a little bit of spending in non-essential areas. We have to live in a simpler way since the pandemic hit everyone.”

Bia Haddad has remote chances of receiving financial support. “Aid probably doesn’t include suspended players. So I’m probably not part of it,” says Brazil’s No. 1, who will end the doping suspension later this month.

The punishment brought him several losses. In one stroke, she missed the chance to count on the awards and even had sponsorship payments suspended. “My situation is very complicated because it has been 10 months since I received any sponsorship or ‘prize money’. All of this was taken from me. Nothing is coming in.”

LIVE AND WEBINAR

Without being able to play and expose the brand of their sponsors, tennis players have been looking for the solution on social networks. As has been happening in other areas, words like live and webinar have become common among them.

“The only way to appear and be relevant today is through social media. My pupils have been doing a lot of live,” says businessman Márcio Torres, Monteiro agent, Bia, Thomaz Bellucci, Bruno Soares, among other Brazilians. “They usually wear the sponsors’ shirts, helping to expose the brands,” explains Torres, who also manages the American brothers Bob and Mike Bryan. Another way out, also online, is the so-called webinar, a videoconference talk restricted to a few participants.

“Usually they do it for the companies that support us. It is a delivery of content for investors and partners. We try to link the corporate side with the sport.” According to Torres, none of his tennis players has lost a sponsor during the pandemic so far.

CBT PLANS COMPETITION

National tennis players may also receive more local help in the future. THE Brazilian Tennis Confederation (CBT)) plans to hold a national tournament, with up to eight stages, in the second half of this season. The objective is to provide financial assistance, through the prizes, and the pace of the game to Brazilian tennis players.

“The initial project is to do six to eight stages. We will still depend on the dates and locations. But the idea is to do the first stage between the end of July and the beginning of August,” he told the Estadão CBT president Rafael Westrupp.

The total prize for each stage will be R $ 60 thousand, divided equally between men and women, R $ 24 thousand for the singles competition and R $ 6 thousand for the doubles.

The dispute format is already defined. There will be two days of qualifying (on Tuesdays and Wednesdays) and four days of the main event (from Thursday to Sunday). “It will be itinerant. We are still defining the locations, depending on the decisions of the government spheres to have the security of possible realization”, explains the CBT president.

He intends to define close locations between the stages to facilitate the movement of athletes. “I think they will be able to travel by car between stages, making the cost cheaper and ensuring greater safety for health.” According to Westrupp, players have already demonstrated adherence to the project.

Despite the undefined scenario in global sport in general, behind the scenes of tennis the expectation is that things can start to return to normal at the beginning of the second semester. And, in Brazil, the tournament will be the initial incentive.

