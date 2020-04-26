In the air for almost 60 years, the British series Dr. Who follows the adventures of a traveler in time and space with his Tardis spacecraft. Known only as a Doctor, over that time, the character was experienced by 11 different actors, which was made possible by his regenerative power. Another curiosity is the fact that he always has an actor of different nationality in his episodes. And it was the opportunity seized by actress Gabriela Toloi, who participated in the episode Praxeus, being the first Brazilian to be in the attraction.

Living in London, the 24-year-old actress says she was able to join the production cast after being asked to audition for the BBC. “The broadcaster chose to see me for the face-to-face tests, so I had to prepare two scenes and record remotely, which is the typical self-tape: a white wall, you sit in front, very raw, and you do the scene with someone reading the text behind the camera. “

Everything settled between the parties, Gabriela went to the studio, entering this science fiction trip created by Sydney Newman, CE Webber and Donald Wilson and which went on air in 1963. The role was short, but it showed the actress how it is done a production of this size. In the plot, she plays the blogger Jamila Velez, who travels around the world with a friend. “They go through beautiful places and document it in video form, but one of the journeys takes a different direction when they arrive in Peru.” In order to capture more incredible images, the two visit a place that would be perfect for this, but discover that it has been turned into a dump. “They decide to camp there anyway, and that is where the plot of the episode begins, when we discover that there is a virus attacking people, and my character is attacked”, he reveals.

Gabriela says that what she liked most about this endeavor were the external scenes, the moment when the art team worked and how it looked like a dance. “In the scene where I am attacked by a bird, they transformed a beautiful place, the wineries of Stellenbosch, in Cape Town, into a dump,” says the girl, emphasizing that everything was a show of professionalism, because, “in question one day they set up and disassembled everything. That dance, that whole organization impressed me in such a way “.

Comparing this international work with what she has already done here, in the case of the Psi series, the Brazilian one says that the way of working is very similar, from the moment of testing, pre-production, until the production itself and post-production , but Dr. Who creates an environment full of gossip. “I had to sign numerous confidentiality contracts,” reveals the actress, who said she recorded her participation in the series a year before it was shown, “and could not say anything, no one could know.” Even her family, when she revealed the work, received her lenient request: “for God’s sake, don’t tell anyone, even as a joke.”

The Brazilian thinks Dr. Who is important not only in England, but in other countries, such as Brazil, which can be seen on Globoplay. “It’s that series that the Englishman sits on Sunday night to watch and have fun, and that ended up being disseminated to the world, and I’m very happy to have been part of it.”

