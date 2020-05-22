Football is already resuming its routine in Latvia after the country has overcome the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The clubs have been cleared by the government to resume group training since last Monday. In addition, the national federation is working so that the 2020 edition of the championship begins on June 15, more than three months after the date set for the first round, which would take place on March 13.

Hired by Riga FC at the beginning of the year, Brazilian striker Stenio Júnior celebrates his increasingly closer official debut with the shirt of the current national champion.

– I arrived in Riga in January and, since then, I only participated in friendlies before everything stopped because of the pandemic. I was very happy with the news that there is a date for the championship to start. I can’t wait to play the first official game for my new club – declared the player from Ceará, 29 years old.

PRE-SEASON IN ESTONIA

With the release of collective works in Latvia and countries in the region, the Riga technical committee decided to hold a one-week pre-season, starting this Saturday (23), in neighboring Estonia. In addition to training, the team will play at least two friendlies.

– At the beginning of May, we were allowed to do only those drills that did not require proximity between players, such as physical, technical and finishing work. As of Monday this week, the focus changed and we are already working to improve the team’s relationship. We will take advantage of this week in Estonia to start the championship at the best possible level – added Stenio.

PATH OF SUCCESS IN EUROPE

Born in Fortaleza, Stenio Marcos da Fonseca Salazar Júnior was born on June 10, 1991. His career in football began at Horizonte, a club in the first division of Ceará, where he remained until 2013, when he was hired by Litex Lovech, from Bulgaria.

After loaning to Pelister, from Macedonia, he transferred to Shkendija in 2014. By the end of 2019, when he transferred to Riga FC, he won two editions of the championship and two of the Macedonian Cup, in addition to competing on several occasions in the Liga Champions and the Europa League.

